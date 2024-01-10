United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $159.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,754. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.30. The company has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

