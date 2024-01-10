United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1,116.2% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 40,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 36,835 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $159.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.56 and its 200-day moving average is $162.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.