Unity Bancorp (UNTY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Thursday, January 11th.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, analysts expect Unity Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 29.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after buying an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNTY

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.