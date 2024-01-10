Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Up to $27.90

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.90, but opened at $29.92. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 3,328 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULH. Stifel Nicolaus raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Stock Up 6.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $421.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Logistics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 23.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 82.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.