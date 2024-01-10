Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) is Acuitas Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Acuitas Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,274 shares during the period. Universal Technical Institute makes up approximately 3.1% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 1.85% of Universal Technical Institute worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $12.71. 64,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,622. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $433.16 million, a PE ratio of 114.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $78,472.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

