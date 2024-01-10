Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $6.76

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $6.90. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 2,001,959 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UEC. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $29,603.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 788,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Uranium Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

