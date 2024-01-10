US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.10

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.10 and last traded at $46.74, with a volume of 100335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

US Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in US Foods by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 55,554 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,477,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,341,000 after purchasing an additional 61,179 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,954,000 after purchasing an additional 199,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

