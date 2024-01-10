UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UWMC. BTIG Research raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of UWM from $6.75 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of UWM from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

UWM stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. UWM has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.36 and a beta of 1.62.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.24. UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $677.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that UWM will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in UWM during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

