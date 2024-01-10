UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Gap Down to $6.68

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.46. UWM shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 165,573 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UWMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

UWM Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $619.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $677.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.80 million. UWM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 0.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 571.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in UWM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UWM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,886,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of UWM by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,306 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

