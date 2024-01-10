Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Valero Energy stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.14. The company had a trading volume of 899,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,263. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average of $128.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

