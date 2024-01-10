Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $290.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $230.00. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s current price.

VMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:VMI opened at $226.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $341.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

