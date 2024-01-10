VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Motco acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.