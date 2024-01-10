Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $310.63. 183,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,909. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $313.35. The company has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

