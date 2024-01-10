Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 84.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 0.2% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $476.30. 65,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $463.00 and a 200 day moving average of $442.11. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $325.96 and a 1-year high of $487.84.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

