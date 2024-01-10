Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.74. 1,363,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,458,643. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

