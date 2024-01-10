Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 107,774 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 80,971 shares.The stock last traded at $214.64 and had previously closed at $213.35.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.12.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9112 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
