Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 960,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 655,517 shares.The stock last traded at $72.29 and had previously closed at $72.24.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4619 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
