Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 960,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 655,517 shares.The stock last traded at $72.29 and had previously closed at $72.24.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4619 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.6% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.9% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

