Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

