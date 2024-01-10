Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 6.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,239,000 after purchasing an additional 569,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,118,000 after acquiring an additional 397,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,068 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 830,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,127. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

