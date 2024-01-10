Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,358. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.65 and a 200 day moving average of $196.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

