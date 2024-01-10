Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.