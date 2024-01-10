Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,295 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,384,000 after purchasing an additional 61,139 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,420.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 107,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,777. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $438.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.37. The company has a market capitalization of $349.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

