Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $436.09. The stock had a trading volume of 384,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,655. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $421.48 and its 200-day moving average is $410.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $438.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

