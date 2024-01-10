Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 214,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,758. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

