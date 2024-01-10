Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Hassell Wealth Management LLC

Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 32.4% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $236.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,304. The company has a market capitalization of $333.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

