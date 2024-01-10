Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Raised by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after purchasing an additional 865,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $149.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.28 and a 200 day moving average of $142.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

