Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $10.76

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $10.33. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 494,991 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDRX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after buying an additional 39,210 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 16,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 24,794 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

