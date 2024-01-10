Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after acquiring an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,627,000 after buying an additional 9,157,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $164.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

