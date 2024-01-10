Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,757 shares of company stock valued at $13,390,703. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.86.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $420.57. 349,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $424.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

