Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,081 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.86.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $424.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total transaction of $2,109,235.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,155,069.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,757 shares of company stock worth $13,390,703. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

