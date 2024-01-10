Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $121,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 6,650 shares of company stock valued at $131,502 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC lifted its stake in Viasat by 4.7% in the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.39. Viasat has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.64). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Research analysts expect that Viasat will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

