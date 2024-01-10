Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Up 3.6%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $26.23. Approximately 169,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 921,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Viasat Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.64). Viasat had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viasat

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $121,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,650 shares of company stock worth $131,502. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 40.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,316 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,581,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 47.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,724,000 after purchasing an additional 342,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

