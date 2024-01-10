VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Raised to $33.00 at Mizuho

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

VICI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.46. 2,115,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,660,592. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

