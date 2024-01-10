Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

VCTR traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 135.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Victory Capital by 78.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

