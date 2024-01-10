Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VCTR. Bank of America decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,983. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Victory Capital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 90,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Victory Capital by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 352.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 566,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.