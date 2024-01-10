Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $2.28

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.40. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 1,873,571 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $931.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 113.76% and a negative net margin of 11,299.86%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 479,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 63,507 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 87.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

