Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Upgraded to Hold by Truist Financial

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.00. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPCE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

SPCE stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $6.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $909.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.97.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 11,299.86% and a negative return on equity of 113.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

