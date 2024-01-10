Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $971.00

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 971 ($12.38) and last traded at GBX 966.50 ($12.32), with a volume of 1351447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 904 ($11.52).
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 795.17 ($10.14).
In other news, insider Paul Whetsell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.71) per share, for a total transaction of £34,150 ($43,530.91). Insiders purchased 5,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,934 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.
