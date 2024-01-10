Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,409,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,979,000 after buying an additional 3,208,218 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,637,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $176,121,000 after buying an additional 2,467,668 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after buying an additional 2,350,386 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.86.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4815 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

