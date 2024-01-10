VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Issues Earnings Results

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.
VOXX International Stock Performance
NASDAQ VOXX opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. VOXX International has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Steven R. Downing acquired 1,568,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,312,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 48.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VOXX
About VOXX International
VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VOXX International
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Insiders started buying U-Haul stock, and then this happened
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Penny stock watch: Is it time to take a bit out of BARK, Inc.?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Big gains on the horizon for shipping stocks in Red Sea conflict?
Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.