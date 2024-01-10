Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 792,125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,859 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,055,000. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 104,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMT opened at $159.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $429.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.