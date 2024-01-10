Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,859 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Walmart were worth $126,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WMT opened at $159.40 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $429.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.97.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

