Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $81,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $81,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,650.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 137,633.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $169.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

