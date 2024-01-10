Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 137,633.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Warby Parker Price Performance
Shares of WRBY stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $169.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
