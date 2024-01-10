Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $178.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $181.48.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.