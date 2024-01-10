Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Up 3.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as high as $57.73 and last traded at $57.47. 485,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,643,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $558,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,367. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.85.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

