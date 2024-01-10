WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.780-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.0 million-$600.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.8 million. WD-40 also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.78-$5.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

WD-40 Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $236.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.33. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $158.60 and a 52-week high of $245.76.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 68.88%.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

