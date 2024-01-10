WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.78-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.10. WD-40 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.780-5.150 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $236.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.33. WD-40 has a one year low of $158.60 and a one year high of $245.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after acquiring an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

