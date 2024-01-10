WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.580-4.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.79.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WEC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 331,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.