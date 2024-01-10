WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.58-4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.61. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 4.580-4.620 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.00.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 373.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.