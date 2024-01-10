Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
EAD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 61,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,831. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $7.05.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
