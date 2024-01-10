Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

EAD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 61,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,831. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

